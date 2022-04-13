Samsung’s official leather and silicone Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases on sale from $28 (New lows)

Amazon is now discounting a selection of official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases headlined by the leather cover in several styles from $58.90 shipped. Down from the usual $80 price tags, you’re looking at new all-time lows across all three styles with 26% in savings to be had. These are also $2 or more under our previous mentions. Covering your Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a premium leather design, this official case has a unique split form-factor to accomodate the handset’s folding mechanism. Made of calf leather, this case features a soft touch interior for some added protection and to keep your phone looking its best. There’s also support for wireless charging, as well. Head below for more.

Alongside the leather offering on sale above, the savings also carry over to the official Silicone Ring Case via Amazon. Covering your Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a shockproof silicone exterior, this cover is now on sale from $27.99 and comes in both Olive Green and Coral colorways. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and marking new lows. Alongside the 2-piece construction, there is also an integrated ring for clipping to bags and the like or adding a keychain.

Either of today’s official case deals arrive just in time to pair with the actual price cut we saw on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. Landing at a new Amazon low for the year, the $200 discount goes a long way towards making the folding smartphone a touch more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leather Case features:

Made of real calf leather, this case enhances the sleek look of your phone and envelopes your Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a luxurious material that’s soft to the touch. Soft on the outside and soft on the inside, the case and its lining wraps your phone, adding protection against bumps and shocks to your Galaxy Z Flip 3. The slim cover doesn’t add bulk to the phone’s portable size when folded, easily slipping into your pocket; And soft leather gives you a comfortable hand feel.

