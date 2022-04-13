Renogy’s 10A 12V/24V solar charge controller kickstarts your sun-powered setup for just $7.50

Amazon is offering the Renogy 10A 12V/24V Solar Charge Controller for $7.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. Designed to be the whole-system controller for your solar setup, you’ll find a smart 4-stage PWM function here which includes bulk, boost, float, and equalization. This helps to increase the battery life and improve system performance with your solar setup. It also works with multiple types of batteries, including deep cycle sealed AGM, gel, flooded, and lithium. Keep reading for more.

Truth be told, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a solar charge controller for less. When you look at other options on Amazon, lesser-known brands charge around $20. So, if you’re in the market for a 10A controller, then this might be the best option on the market right now.

Renogy Solar Charge Controller features:

The Renogy Wanderer 10A solar charge controller integrates efficient PWM charging to increase battery life and improve system performance. Designed with a simple interface for ease of use the controller uses an LCD to notify users of battery information. This advanced charge controller is designed for off-grid solar applications and can be used with a 12V/24V battery or battery bank. The compact size of the controller makes installation a breeze.

