Score a year or extend your GQ magazine sub at $4.50 shipped today (Reg. $10), more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a new Deals of the Week sale. These mid-week offers tend to yield some particularly notable prices and this time around they are highlighted by 1-year of GQ magazine for $4.50. With free shipping all year, no sales tax, and zero auto renewals to worry about when you click “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” at checkout, this is great time to either jump in or extend your existing subscription. This one sells for $10 per year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find via DiscountMags. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar here, GQ features “culture-defining” pieces regarding celebrities, “bleeding-edge fashion,” artist profiles, and more. It is “home to some of the most elevated and respected in photography, design, reporting and writing in the men’s space. GQ fosters a community where readers gather to be inspired and exchange ideas around style, creativity and culture.”

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Deals of the Week sale right here for additional deals starting from under $9.

GQ magazine features:

Dive into GQ’s culture-defining covers with Timothée Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to elevated style—if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine. Subscribe now and never miss bleeding-edge fashion from all over the world, captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism.

