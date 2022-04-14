Amazon Kids+ to gain original mobile games tailor-made for children

Today, Amazon is announcing that its Amazon Kids+ subscription service will be gaining tailor-made mobile games designed specifically for your children. At launch, there are two titles, but more will come to the service throughout the year. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming Amazon Kids+ update.

Amazon’s first two Kids+ games focus on rescuing stolen birthday gifts and making music

The first of the two Amazon Kids+ games launching today is Super Spy Ryan, where your young one will “compete to find out who can rescue the most stolen gifts from the evil Packrat’s lair.” It’s a multiplayer game based on the original special that kids already love. Packrat’s henchmen are on patrol, and if they catch you, then you’ll drop all the presents in your hands. There are six different characters, each of which has its own unique gameplay abilities. Amazon points out that Gus has a slime cannon and X-ray goggles that show other players who are hiding in ball pits.

The “deep” multiplayer experience is designed to be kid-friendly as well, with no friends lists, chat features, or even custom usernames…That’s right, all players have anonymous Spy-themed names. Not a fan of multiplayer games? There’s a toggle for “single player mode” where your young ones compete against the computer instead of other players. You’ll also find a “party mode” option where kids on the same Wi-Fi network can play together by sharing a secret code, which is great for families who want to leverage the multiplayer function without letting children into games with strangers.

The second game is Do, Re & Me, which is similarly based on the original series from Prime Video. The game will have a variety of activities that teach children how to play songs on the piano or bongos, where they’ll learn the basics of reading sheet music and more. In Do, Re & Me, kids will also be able to produce their own music by recording, mixing, and matching different instrument loops.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s great to see that Amazon is expanding its Kids+ service to cover more verticals, which now includes games. While there are only two titles at launch, Amazon has said that more are coming throughout the year and additional titles will become available after that as well, showing that they’re ready to expand further into this category.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!