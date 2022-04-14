ASUS’s out-of-this-world Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition set for liftoff on April 19

First shown off at CES 2022 in January, the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition will be launching on April 19. This product celebrates the 25th anniversary of the first ASUS laptop to go to space while running the latest gen hardware.

The very first ASUS laptop to go to space was the ASUS P6300 to the Russian space station Mir in 1998. It was along for a 600-day mission, and Cosmonaut Sergei Avdeev stated that “The ASUS notebooks never overheated like some of the devices made by other companies.” Now as we approach the 25th anniversary of this mission, ASUS has announced a new laptop to commemorate it. The Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition comes in a nice Zero-G Titanium color finish and plenty of secrets sprinkled through the design work. The circular geometric design on the back features morse code that translates to “Ad Astra Per Aspera,” Latin for “Through Hardships to the Stars.” Latin motifs like this are present throughout the space industry, and there are plenty more references to space in this Zenbook.

While any laptop can have a space-theme design, the Zenbook 14X OLED features something I have never personally seen in a laptop: an exterior OLED display. Now, this isn’t just a normal laptop display, but what ASUS is calling ZenVision. This 3.5-inch monochromatic OLED screen can be configured using the MyASUS software to display notifications, battery status, and more! ASUS has even designed the box it comes in to act as a laptop stand to reduce waste. It will angle the device at 23 degrees which ASUS says is the “ideal angle for comfortable typing.”

Image Credit: ASUS

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Specifcations

The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition will come running the latest generation of Intel processors ranging from the i5-12500H to the i9-12900H. No matter which variation you get, all will be utilizing Intel Iris Xe graphics. When it comes to the display, you will have two options. Both will feature the same 2880×1800 16:10 aspect ratio OLED panel that has been PANTONE certified alongside VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification. The difference will be one has touchscreen capabilities while the other does not. Memory will be running the new DDR5 specification and you will be able to choose from 8, 16, and 32GB options. Any model will come with a PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD in either 512GB or 1TB sizes. When it comes to I/O, the 14X OLED will have two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support display output and Power Delivery, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one HDMI 2.0b output, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The 720p webcam has a built-in privacy shutter that can be closed when not in use. Wi-Fi 6E support is a standout and the best you can get on a device nowadays. Unlock and power on your device with the fingerprint reader built into the power button as well.

Image Credit: ASUS

This laptop is built to withstand abuse, and I don’t just say that because it looks that way. The Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is designed to meet the US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A for vibration and extreme temperatures. Alongside this compliance is the US Department of Defense Standard MIL-STD-810H compliance. This laptop is ready to go to space at a moment’s notice.

Availability

The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is set to release on April 19 at an MSRP of $1,999.99. Right now you can pre-order this laptop through Newegg and order through Amazon upon release.

9to5Toys’ Take

I really like the design of this laptop. The hidden messages in morse code and designs all over are a great touch for space fans. This is a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ASUS’ first laptop going to space.

