Cubii JR2 Seated Under Desk Elliptical hits 2022 low in today’s Gold Box at $219 ($70 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Cubii JR2 Seated Under Desk Elliptical for $219 shipped. Regularly $289 at both Amazon and Best Buy, this is a solid $70 price drop and the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. It is also the lowest we have tracked there since just before the holidays last year. As the name implies, this is an under-desk or seated elliptical so you can get a workout in while at your desk or sitting on the couch. It has eight levels of resistance as well as a built-in LCD screen where you can track your metrics including calories burned, minutes active, strides per minute, and distance pedaled. More details below.

Sunny Health & Fitness also makes a similar seated elliptical that sells for for nearly $100 less at Amazon. Currently listed at $122 shipped, it delivers a similar workout and eight levels of resistance in a more affordable package. It might not be quite as modern-looking but it will certainly have you pedaling away at your desk or on the couch much the same otherwise.

Alongside this ongoing deal on Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with a rotating 10-inch display, we also just got a look at the Renpho first Smart Treadmill. With Bluetooth connectivity to the companion iOS and Android app, it delivers a sort of connected experience in the treadmill category. You can get a full break down of the feature list in our previous coverage right here.

Cubii JR2 Seated Under Desk Elliptical features:

NEW COMPACT SEATED ELLIPTICAL – Updated mini elliptical that includes 8 resistance levels letting you burn calories, improve mobility, and increase strength while you sit.

REHAB AND FITNESS MINI EXERCISER – The smooth gliding motion and adjustable foot straps offer a controlled stride while you sit at a desk or in your favorite seat.

PORTABLE EXERCISE PEDDLER – The lightweight design and built-in handle let you move Cubii JR2 from room to room to enjoy your favorite show or stay productive at work while you pedal.

BUILT-IN LCD DISPLAY – The digital monitor tracks your calories burned, minutes active, strides per minute, and distance pedaled and can then be manually entered into our Cubii mobile app.

MADE FOR ANY SEAT – Place this mini exerciser in front of any seat or chair and enjoy the added benefit of our ChairLock to prevent your rolling chair from moving while you pedal.

