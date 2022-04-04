Renpho launches its first Smart Treadmill with 15 workout presets and Bluetooth [Deal]

Renpho today is expanding its lineup of connected fitness accessories with the debut of its very first smart treadmill. Arriving with support for the companion iOS and Android app, there are 15 workout presets geared towards everyone from beginners to more advanced runners. Now available for purchase, you can get all of the details and lock-in a launch discount below.

Renpho launches first smart treadmill

Renpho may not be the most well-known brand in the connected fitness space, with the likes of Peloton or Echelon looming over them in marketshare, but the company certainly stands out. Across the 9to5 network, we’ve walked away impressed after trying out some of its more budget-friendly releases, and now yet another addition is joining the Renpho lineup.

Enter the brand’s first smart treadmill, which arrives with a suite of connected features. At its core, you’re looking at a pretty typical treadmill that supports speeds up to 11 mph and adjustable incline control for more intense workouts. There however are all of the added smart features that allow it to stand apart from your run-of-the-mill piece of the at-home gym.

Much like the other players in the smart fitness space, Renpho also has its own companion app experience to supplement your workouts. In this case for the smart treadmill, Renpho is relying on Bluetooth connectivity built into the appliance in order to sync all of your workout stats over to your iPhone or Android handset. The app can also be used to adjust speed and the treadmill’s incline.

For customizing your workout experience, there are also 15 different preset programs for changing up your routine. These range from more beginner-friendly workouts to advanced sessions with auto-adjusting inclines and more.

In the center of the Renpho Smart Treadmill is a control panel backed by LED displays that showcase your current stats. Being able to display everything from distance and time to calories burned, there are a pair of sensors in each handle that can also monitor real-time pulse stats, as well. And for good measure, Renpho also has a Bluetooth speaker built into the unit.

Now available for purchase, the new Renpho Smart Treadmill is available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Arriving with a $999.99 MSRP, you can currently take advantage of a launch promotion that cuts the price by $100. That brings it down to $899.99 for a limited time when you clip the on-page coupon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!