Echo Frames 2nd Gen return to Amazon low at $155, polarized lenses now $165 (Up to $105 off)

Amazon is offering its Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Smart Glasses for $154.99 shipped. Opt for the Polarized Sunglasses version at $164.99 instead. Normally $250 and $270 respectively, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen only once before. This discount is also the best price that we’ve tracked so far this year, as the last time Echo Frames were this low was last fall. Echo Frames deliver hands-free Alexa to your face, allowing you to make calls, listen to podcasts, enjoy Audible books, check the news, command your smart home, and much more. There are built-in personal speakers that sit right above your ear, which makes these perfect for using while out and about. Plus, you can have prescription lenses installed if needed, making Echo Frames great for both those with glasses needs and those without. Swing by our review of Echo Frames to learn more and then head below for additional information.

If you don’t need the glasses portion or smart functionality of Echo Frames, then consider picking up a pair of AfterShokz OpenMove wireless bone conduction open-ear Bluetooth headphones instead. While they won’t directly tie into Alexa for smart commands, these headphones use bone conducting technology to allow for hearing things that go on around you while still streaming music, podcasts, or even calls. Coming in at $80 on Amazon, AfterShokz are also $75 less than the lowest-priced Echo Frames above, making them a solid alternative all around.

Planning on wearing Echo Frame (or even AfterShokz) while running or working out? Track progress by wearing an Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ edition. Currently on sale for a rare discount of $132 off, this premium wearable is under $400 for the first time as yesterday’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Amazon Echo Frames 2nd Gen features:

Echo Frames are smart audio glasses that give you hands-free access to Alexa. They are designed to help you save time so you can focus on what matters most. Use them to listen to audio entertainment, control your smart home, stay productive and organized, and communicate hands-free

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!