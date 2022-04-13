Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ editions see rare discounts at $132 off (New lows)

Nike is now offering Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ 44mm GPS + Cellular for $396.97 shipped in both Space Gray and Silver styles. Normally fetching $529, today’s offer amounts to $132 in savings while marking a new all-time low. This is also $32 under our previous mention from last fall. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than previous models, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to supplement you’re new fitness-focused wearable with a more elegant strap, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Or just go with the latest from Apple by scoring a series of new all-time lows on its most recent in-house wearable. Right now, Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale from $313 at Amazon, with additional savings for those who don’t mind taking the open-box route at $263.

Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ features:

Measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere. See your fitness metrics at a glance with the enhanced Always-On Retina display. With Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) with Nike Sport Band on your wrist, a healthier, more active, more connected life is within reach.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!