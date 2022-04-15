LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon falls to new 2022 low at $80 off, Republic Gunship $300, more

Zavvi is heading into the weekend today by launching a new LEGO sale. Delivering a series of rare markdowns on some of the larger and more display-worthy sets from Star Wars and beyond, everything is down to the best prices of the year and ships free when item specific codes are applied at checkout. Leading the way is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $719.99 with code FALCON. Normally fetching $800, this is not only marking a new 2022 low at $10 below our previous mention, but an all-around chance to save on one of the largest LEGO Star Wars creations to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. It’s only the second price cut of the year and within $20 of the best price as of the last 6 months. Head below for more.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaque, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon.

If you’re looking to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Attack of the Clones, Zavvi is carrying the savings other to yet another massive creation from a galaxy far, far away. One of last year’s largest sets, the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship has now returned to the all-time low of $299.99. That’s down from $350 and matching our previous mention set just once before.

Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final build spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from last fall details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you.

Then there’s a whole host of other LEGO deals to be had right here. We’ll be highlighting some other favorites in a list down below, but it’s worth checking through everything to get a better idea of the entire sale.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model weve ever createdin fact, with 7,500 pieces its one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solos unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Dagobah Jedi Training: $79.99 | releases April 26

Death Trash Compactor: $89.99 | releases April 26

Death Star Trench Run: $59.99 | releases April 26

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!