Samsung’s karaoke-ready Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga Speaker hits new low at $199 (Reg. $298+)

Cool Beans (99.4% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga Bluetooth Speaker for $199 shipped. Regularly $500 at Best Buy where it is currently fetching $300, this model typically sells for $298 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. It has never dropped below $278 at Amazon and our previous all-time low was a brief $229 offer at Woot. Much more than your typical mini Bluetooth speaker, this one packs 500 watts of party pounding power with a microphone input for karaoke gatherings as well as built-in LED lighting that bounces to the beat. From there you can expect bi-directional sound output, Bluetooth pairing with your mobile devices, and a built-in Wi-Fi connection. More details below.

You could achieve a similar, albeit not as powerful, experience with Samsung’s MX-T40 Sound Tower at $150 shipped. This one is still down within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low, delivering 300 watts of power and the same party lighting. Just don’t expect to get it up quite as loud or to receive the mic input.

Another speaker approaching this category we are tracking on sale is the LG’s XBOOM 360. This one is now going for $272, which is a new Amazon 2022 low, with a unique ambient and party lighting rig alongside the carrying handle and an overall classy look. Head over to yesterday’s coverage for more details and our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for additional deals.

Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga Speaker features:

Enjoy balanced music and booming bass with this Samsung Giga party audio system. The two-dimensional sound and 500W of power broaden the music range to room-filling audio, while the built-in LED and DJ effects are adjustable from a smartphone so you’re in control. This Samsung Giga party audio system has Bluetooth for wireless music streaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!