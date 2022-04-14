LG’s XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker with lantern-style smart lighting hits 2022 low at $272

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersLG
Reg. $297+ $272

Amazon is now offering the LG RP4G XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Portable Bluetooth Speaker from $271.80 shipped. Regularly $400, it typically fetches as much at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $280. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-day offer over the holidays last year. This lantern-style Bluetooth speaker stands out from the sea of rectangular options out there with a higher-end look and feel alongside 360-degree audio, 120W of power, and a 5.25-inch glass fiber woofer. Alongside its 10 hours of playback and a look that will really pop at your gatherings this spring and summer, it delivers a unique mood lighting experience as well. The smartphone-controlled LED array can be set for a party as well as more classy and calming events with ambient and nature modes to deliver a digital lantern feel. More details below. 

If the unique style on the RP4G isn’t doing it for you, consider the LG XBOOM Go Speaker instead. It sells for $107 shipped at Amazon and provides a 24 hours of battery life as well as sound boost EQ settings, LED lighting of its own, and a much more affordable price tag. 

Alongside ongoing deals on the adorable $15 Star Wars Butty Boomers speakers, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker. Now at a new Amazon low, you can land the white leather-like wrapped speaker at $248.50 shipped. Take a closer look in our deal coverage right here. Plus, you’ll find even more speaker deal in our dedicated guide.

LG RP4G XBOOM 360 features:

LG XBOOM 360. Welcome to Audio Panorama. XBOOM 360 plays all your audio in panorama. Fill your space with expansive, wide-reaching full circle sound. It’s the new way to surround you and your friends with the music you love no matter where you are or what you’re doing. Designed with style in mind. With a sleek, minimalist design, the XBOOM 360 speaker fits seamlessly into most home décor styles and has an easy-to-grab handle so you can move it from room to room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Audio-Technica Bluetooth die-cast stereo turntable now ...
Save $31 on the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Bluetooth Speakers on sale from...
Amazon’s Alexa non-contact Smart Soap Dispenser n...
M-Audio intros new content creator BX series studio spe...
Score a 2022 low on Adobe’s subscription-free Pho...
Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, Homo Machina, Mobi...
Save 50% on the Energizer LED Lantern at its new low
Load more...
Show More Comments