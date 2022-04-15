Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable just became more affordable at $300 off

Following up the ongoing best price of the year on Galaxy Z Flip 3, the savings on Samsung’s latest foldables are now carrying over to the brand’s flagship handset. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now score the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from $1,800, today’s offer is landing at one of the best prices of the year and comes within $50 of our previous 1-day only mention. The 512GB version is also on sale and sitting at $1,599.99, down from the usual $1,900 price tag. In either case, you’re looking at a bundled $100 credit towards the Galaxy Buds 2, making this the best value we’ve seen to date for those who want to complete their push into the Samsung ecosystem.

Delivering Samsung’s latest flagship folding smartphone, the recent folding device arrives with a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside and a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Given we are talking about the highest-end smartphone in Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rocks a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, as well.

For something a little more affordable but every bit as futuristic, the lead deal is also joined by the price cut we saw on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 earlier in the week. Landing at a new Amazon low for the year, the $200 discount goes a long way towards making the folding smartphone a touch more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

