SanDisk’s best-in-class Extreme Portable 2TB USB-C SSD sees 1-day price drop to $228

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe Solid-State Drive $227.99 shipped. This one regularly fetches $350 at Best Buy where it is currently matched for today only. After sitting in the $290 range or more for most of last year, it has regularly been available for between $240 and $250 this year at Amazon. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked outside of a brief stint at $200 on one of the best portable SSDs on the market. After going hands-on with the pro model, it’s safe to say the standard edition on sale today is likely the best bet for most folks with a 1,050MB/s transfer rate, USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 support as well as a handy carabiner clip loop. This EDC storage is housed inside of a rubberized exterior with 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance alongside 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. Head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost alternative comes by way of the 1TB model. If you can do with the lighter storage capacity, it packs in the same specs and build quality at a much more affordable price tag. Now available at $134 shipped on Amazon, this is another great edition to just about any EDC setup.

Elsewhere in the portable SSD category, we are still tracking a solid price drop on Crucial’s X8 model with 2TB of storage. Now starting at $190 shipped, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and coming with very similar specs as today’s lead deal, just with a less robust housing. Get a closer look right here.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD features:

Keep records of memorable photos and videos with this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The 2TB storage capacity offers ample space for large files, while the read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. offer speedy data access and transfer. This SanDisk Extreme portable SSD boasts USB Type-C and USB Type-A for quick setup and use with most devices and a pocket-size design for portability.

