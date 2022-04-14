Crucial 1,050MB/s X8 2TB Portable SSD now matching Amazon all-time low at $190 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $189.99 shipped. Originally $330, it spent most of last year between $220 and $280 with a more typical price in the $220 range across 2022. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, the similar in speed SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD sells for $240 shipped right now. The Crucial X8 can move data at up to 1,050MB/s across USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors on Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One. It is a notable EDC storage medium that can also carry your expanded console game library inside of its anodized aluminum core with extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration protections alongside a 7.5-foot drop proof design. More details below.

Drop down to the 1TB Crucial X8 to save even more. Still sitting within $5 of the Amazon all-time low at $105 shipped, this one delivers an essentially identical feature set outside of the stunted storage capacity. You’ll find the same speeds and damage protections alongside the USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connection options.

On the internal SSD side of things, we are still tracking the best prices ever on some of the best models on the market. First up, the WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s heatsink 500GB SN850 is still down at $110 shipped on Amazon joining offers on CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs that start from $160. Get even more details on the latest CORSAIR models in our hands-on review right here.

Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

