Satechi launches up to 20% off Easter weekend Apple accessory sale

Blair Altland -
Smartphone AccessoriesSatechi
20% off

Satechi is heading into Easter weekend today by launching its latest sitewide sale. This time around things are a bit different than past savings events, with two different savings tiers depending on how much you spend. All orders will lock-in at least 15% in savings when code EASTER15 has been applied at checkout, but anything over $100 will be 20% off using code EASTER20. Free shipping is available in orders over $40. Including all of the brand’s signature Apple accessories for the latest iPhones, iPad, and Macs, you’ll find plenty of different add-ons for refreshing your workstation or charging setup. Everything is detailed down below.

20% off Satechi gear:

15% off Satechi gear:

Don’t forget to apply code EASTER15 at checkout and then if you bundle any of the items past the $100 threshold, you’ll be able to score the full 20% in savings.

Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 6-ft. 7.5W MagSafe Charg...
SanDisk’s best-in-class Extreme Portable 2TB USB-...
Bring home an Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba i4 robo vacuu...
Treadmills from $549: Bowflex 10 connected $500 off, No...
Dyson’s Wi-Fi Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan with...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable just be...
Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger sees f...
iPhone SE 3 sees pre-paid promotion with free AirPods 3...
Load more...
Show More Comments