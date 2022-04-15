SteelSeries Apex Pro gaming keyboard with customizable actuation falls to new low at $100

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $150 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $50. This unique keyboard delivers OmniPoint adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance from 0.4 to 3.6mm. This allows you to have keys like WASD be hyper-sensitive and other buttons, like G for grenade or E for interacting, be less sensitive to avoid accidental triggering. On top of that, the OLED smart display can showcase notifications from Discord, game information, and more. Of course, there’s per-key RGB backlighting and a magnetic wrist rest in tow as well for a premium experience all around. Check out our in-depth review to learn more then head below for additional information.

If the high-end features of choosing your actuation point aren’t persuading, then instead check out the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard which can be picked up for 30% less over on Amazon. Coming in at $70, it offers an overall similar experience outside of the actuation and OLED display. But, in the end, those are just features that might not be applicable to your setup, so the additional savings of CORSAIR’s keyboard could be more enticing.

Instead of gaming at a PC, why not go old school? Right now we’re seeing multiple Arcade1Up cabinets from $150, including the Simpsons at $130 off, Terminator 2 for $150 off, and much more. These arcade cabinets will bring you back to yester-year when times were simpler and games we made to be both challenging and fun without intense storylines, character arcs, or crafting trees.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard features:

OmniPoint adjustable switches allow for customization of actuation distance from 0.4 millimeter to 3.6 millimeter

OLED smart display: An integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking on the fly info straight from your game, Spotify, Discord, and more

Aircraft grade aluminum alloy built for a lifetime of durability and stability

