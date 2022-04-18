New Amazon lows hit JBL’s Bluetooth speakers starting from $30: Clip 4, Go 3, and Charge 5

We have some spotted some particularly notable deals on JBL Bluetooth speakers for all of your portable music needs this spring and summer starting from $30. First up, Amazon is offering the JBL Clip 4 for $49.95 shipped in red, black, gray, pink, Squad camo, and more. Regularly $80, today’s deals are either matching the all-time low or beating it by $10 (depending on the colorway) for some of the lowest totals we have tracked at Amazon with up to 38% in savings. The ultra-portable design is highlighted by JBL’s signature sound quality alongside the integrated carabiner clip/carrying handle. They deliver 10 hours of wireless playback per charge as well as the expected Bluetooth streaming from your smart devices and an IP67 water and dustproof rating to protect them from the elements during your adventures and summer gatherings this year. Head below for a notable offer on the even smaller JBL Go 3.

Amazon is now offering the JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways from $29.95 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the all-time low on the black and red models as well as the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 on Amazon with some colorways at the best price we have tracked. It features a sort of fabric-wrapped treatment with the same IP67 design you’ll find above alongside up to 5 hours of wireless playback. From there, you’ll find the included USB-C cable to charge it back up as well as connectivity with all of your Bluetooth-enabled smart devices.

And lastly, Amazon also has the JBL Charge 5 down at $146 shipped. Regularly $180, this is the first notable price drop on the Charge 5 model at Amazon with $34 in savings. This one delivers the same protection against the elements with a much bigger sound and the ability to pair with other JBL party boost speakers. It bring 20 hours of wireless playback per charge alongside “optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators.”

For something even more powerful, check out the ongoing deal we are tracking on Samsung’s karaoke-ready Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga Speaker. A mic input, beat-synced lighting, and 500 watts of power headline the spec sheet here. Head over to our previous coverage for a closer look and more pricing information.

JBL Clip 4 features:

RICH JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: The legendary JBL signature sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s small size.

ULTRA-PORTABLE DESIGN AND INTEGRATED CARABINER: JBL Clip 4’s ultra-portable design with a redesigned integrated carabiner for extra protection, take your JBL Clip 4 anywhere and everywhere. Just clip on a belt, strap, or buckle and go explore the world.

10 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Don’t sweat the small stuff like charging your battery. Clip 4 gives you up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

