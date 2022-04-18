Columbia takes up to 50% off outdoor apparel and more in latest spring sale

Columbia is the latest brand to get in on the spring savings and is ushering in its latest sale to start the week. Taking up to 50% off a collection of its signature outerwear, hiking gear, and other apparel, shipping is free across the board for Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up). Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of markdowns that deliver the best prices of the year on jackets, activewear shorts, fleece, and other ways to refresh your wardrobe. All of our top picks are detailed down below.

Top masc picks

Top fem picks

Then be sure to go hit up our fashion guide for all of the other markdowns out there to refresh your wardrobe for the season change. If your spring fitness routine could use more of an activewear focus, Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale is discounting a selection of its popular styles by up to 50%.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!