iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ smart robo vac $300 off in spring sale, more from $180

Amazon is kicking off the new week by launching an iRobot robotic vacuum and mop sale across all of the brand’s latest offerings. Headlining is the iRobot Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum for $799 shipped. Normally fetching $1,100, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $300 off while beating our previous mention set in January by $20. Living up to its status as iRobot’s flagship robotic vacuum, the Roomba S9+ delivers its signature 3-stage cleaning system for tackling everything from routine cleaning to pet hair. The 120-minute runtime pairs with smart mapping to make the most of each cleaning session, and there’s also an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” Not to mention, the included dirt disposal unit means you don’t have to empty the Roomba s9+ vacuum’s dustbin as often. Alexa control rounds out the package alongside a companion smartphone app. Head below for more from $180.

Alongside the flagship offering above, the iRobot savings continue over to a wide variety of other autonomous cleaning solutions. All of these are either marking new 2022 lows or coming within $1 of the sale we saw back at the start of the year in January.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

iRobot

