Nulaxy C5 MacBook riser delivers a portable standing desk converter at $50.50 (Reg. $65+)

The official Nulaxy Amazon storefront is now offering its C5 Elevatable Laptop Stand for $50.56 shipped. While we have seen this one go for $70 and as much as $78 in the past, it more regularly sells for $65 these days and is now matching the 2022 low we have only tracked once over the last several months. Unlike most more affordable laptop or MacBook stands, this one not only delivers a metal perch for your portable computing system but also one that act as a portable standing desk riser while at home or wherever else you might be. Working in both seated or standing situations, it can rise your 10 to 17-inch machine from 1.18 inches up to 21 inches off the working surface with additional tilt/angle adjustments as well. The aluminum panel helps with heat dissipation while a series of rubber pads protects your MacBook from scratches during use. More details below.

If you don’t need the portable standing converter functionality above, take a look at the Lamical LA Notebook Holder instead. This one sells for $24 Prime shipped and delivers a similar metal treatment with rubber padding alongside the more affordable price tag. It supports a wide range of MacBooks and laptops coming in at about half the price of today’s lead deal.

Check out our hands-on Tested review of the new Incase Woolenex M1 MacBook case, then hit up this deal on Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Now within $1 of the all-time low with $249 in savings, this is among the best prices we have ever tracked on the 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz display-equipped machine. All of the details you’ll need are waiting for you right here.

Nulaxy C5 Elevatable Laptop Stand features:

Broad Compatibility： We create affordable laptop stand designed with creativity and quality to help transform your unique workspace! It fits almost all laptop size from 10 to 17 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook and more.

Sit to Stand Convertor: This laptop stand can raise your laptop screen height flexibly from 1.18″ to 21″, which ensures you a comfortable position no matter sitting down or standing up, bringing the laptop screen up to eye-level, improves your body posture and helps to relieve neck, back pain and eye strain.

