Zagg launches 25% off Tax Day sitewide sale on MagSafe chargers and much more

It’s Tax Day here in the United States and for everyone who has already received some cash back from Uncle Sam, Zagg is launching its latest sitewide sale. This time around you’ll be able to save 25% on the brand’s entire lineup of popular Apple accessories with free shipping across the board. Pricing drops at checkout. Our favorite is the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger at $112.46. Down from $150, this is one of the very first discounts since its January launch and matching our previous mention last tracked in a 1-day flash sale. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review before we dive into all the details below.

Having just launched backed in January, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

Of course the savings don’t end there. You’ll find the entire catalog of Zagg gear on sale through the end of tomorrow, delivering the best markdowns of the year across the lot at 25% off. There are pages of MagSafe chargers, screen protectors, iPad keyboards, and so much more you can look through right here. So if you’re looking to make the most of your tax return, look no further than some new accessories for your nightstand or everyday carry.

mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger features:

Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

