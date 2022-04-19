Alienware’s low-profile RGB mechanical gaming keyboard hits new low at $90 ($60 off)

Amazon is offering the latest Alienware Low-profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped in both colors. Normally $160, today’s deal saves $70 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the holiday 2021 price by an additional $10. Alienware’s latest low-profile keyboard features the newest Cherry MX low-profile switches that delivers “better control with quick and smooth triggering.” AlienFX per-key RGB backlighting is also in tow that allow for up to 16.8 million colors for each key. On top of that, the case is comprised of aluminum for a premium and robust build. Keep reading for more.

With your $70 in savings, we recommend picking up the matching Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse. Coming in at $70 on Amazon, it’ll use up your entire savings from above, but give you an Alienware mouse which looks similar to the keyboard for a cohesive setup. However, you could instead opt for the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse to save some cash as it comes in at $38 on Amazon, delivering a similar wireless experience but with different aesthetics.

Do you need a new system to game on? Well, right now we have a nice selection of desktops on sale from $713.50. Whether you need something entry-level with the GTX 1650 or want to go mid-high-end with the RTX 3070 at $215 off, we likely have a gaming computer on sale for you today.

Alienware Low-profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Take down the enemy with industry-leading Cherry MX low profile Red switches. The combination of linear switching characteristics, low actuation force and shorter travel gives you better control as well as quick and smooth triggering, allowing you to efficiently pick off adversaries one by one. Knock out your opponent with our floating keys with full N-key rollover, a 50 million keystroke life cycle and on-board memory for accurate and reliable attacks. And, with switches mounted directly onto the metal top plate, you get a modern looking, durable setup, ready for battle.

