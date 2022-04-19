Amazon is offering the Thermaltake LCGS Avalanche 360T Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,599.99 shipped. Todayâ€™s deal knocks $200 off its normal going rate and also marks a new all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked at Amazon. This system is honestly one of the best bang-for-your-buck desktops that weâ€™ve seen so far. The Ryzen 5 5600X is a solid 6-core 12-thread CPU and is my personal favorite for mid-range setups. On top of that, the RTX 3060 Ti delivers more performance than the RTX 3060, which is already a powerhouse for middle of the road gaming at 1440p either 60Hz ultra or 144Hz high settings in most titles that Iâ€™ve tested. All-in-all, if youâ€™re ready to join the PCMR but donâ€™t want to deal with building your own desktop, then this computer is for you. However, for those who need more (or less) power, head below for additional gaming PC deals from $713.50.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the Skytech Legacy Mini Gaming Desktop with i3/16GB/500GB/GTX 1650 at $713.66 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Down from $900, todayâ€™s deal also marks a new all-time low that weâ€™ve seen at Amazon. While itâ€™s not quite as powerful as todayâ€™s lead deal, it comes in at nearly $900 below the cost of Thermaltakeâ€™s desktop above. The GTX 1650 and i3 processor are great for entry-level 1080p gaming at 60FPS, though you might have to dial back to medium settings to really get the best performance out of it. Thereâ€™s 16GB of RAM here as well, which is rare to see in sub-$1,000 desktops. On top of that, it also includes a 500GB SSD for loading your OS and games quickly.

You can take things up a notch, however, with the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,756.71 at Amazon. This is a $215 or so price drop from its normal going rate and similarly marks a new low that weâ€™ve tracked. Essentially, this is the Thermaltake computer above with an upgraded RTX 3070 instead of the 3060 Ti. The 3070 will be better for high frame rate gaming at 1440p, as well as 4K60 in certain titles. In the end, if you want to get a bit of extra performance, the additional $156 might be worth it for your setup.

Donâ€™t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save. Right now we have the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD on sale for $150, while it normally goes for $200 or more. Delivering 7GB/s transfer rates, the SN850 is my personal choice when it comes to storage on my gaming desktop.

Thermaltake Gaming Desktop features:

Dive into the depths of closed loop cooling performance with the Avanlanche 360T by LCGS. Powered by AMD Ryzenâ„¢ 5 5600X 6-core CPU and chilled with TT cooling performance. Experience the ultimate performance delivered by an NVIDIAÂ® GeForce RTXâ„¢ 3060 Ti to push graphics and framerates to the limit. Store more games with 1TB of NVMe M.2 storage, packed into a Divider 300 TG Snow Edition is definitely a unique case and we thought it would be perfect for our Avalanche Series. With its Symmetrical Triangular side panels your view points are fixed in with what you want to see while also giving the impression of a snowy slope.

