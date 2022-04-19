Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac now up to $150 off in multiple colorways via Amazon

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 8-Core 256GB from $1,349 shipped. Available in multiple colorways, today’s price cut amounts to $150 in savings and matches the best prices to date. Those who can get away with the entry-level configuration can score the 7-core model for $1,199, down from $1,299.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I just recently tried out the new and improved Backpack Shelf in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

This week also started off with a chance to score Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro at one of the best prices yet. Currently sitting at within $1 of the all-time low, the latest that Apple Silicon has to offer is now $249 off with its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display in tow.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!