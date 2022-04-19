Apple launches new $8 or less movie sale with sci-fi classics, comedies, more + $1 HD rental

Coutesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of titles marked down to $8 or less. Ranging from classic sci-fi stories to fan-favorite comedies and more, everything is down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and marking the best offers of the year. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple starts the week with $8 or less movie sale

Alongside all of the sci-fi and other popular titles, Apple is keeping the $8 or less movie action going with a collection of comedies.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Biggest Little Farm. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released documentary.

