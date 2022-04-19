Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max MagSafe Leather Cases drop to $42 each (Reg. $59)

Amazon currently offers a series of Apple’s offical iPhone 13 series MagSafe Leather Cases for $41.99 shipped. Available in a variety of colorways and sizes for all of Apple’s latest handsets, you would normally pay $59 for each of the covers with today’s offer marking either new all-time lows or the second-best prices to date depending on the colorway. In any case, Apple’s official MagSafe cases covers your iPhone 13 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more for a full breakdown of the models on sale.

Official iPhone 13 series leather case deals:

If you’re looking for a more affordable solution for wrapping your iPhone 13 series handset in an official case, you can also save on in-house silicone MagSafe covers right now, too. Marked down via Amazon, you can find several styles on sale starting at $35 from the usual $49 price tag. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, this silicone offering protects your iPhone 13 with a soft-touch and grippy finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process.

