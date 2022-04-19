Leviton Decora Wi-Fi Smart Fan Controller falls to $33.50 and Zigbee smart switch hits $34.50

Amazon is offering the Leviton Decora Wi-Fi Smart Fan Controller for $33.47 shipped. Normally $50, today’s deal comes within pennies of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. If you’ve ever wanted to change the speed of your fan without walking to the wall or having to pull the chain, then this smart home upgrade is the perfect buy. It allows you to select one of four fan speeds or turn the fan off all with schedules, IFTTT, Alexa, Assistant, or the smartphone app. It doesn’t require a hub, as it features built-in Wi-Fi for simple setup. Keep reading for more.

Also on sale today is the Leviton Zigbee Decora Smart Switch for $34.60 on Amazon. Generally, this switch retails for $43 or so at Amazon with today’s deal marking the lowest price of 2022. This dimmer would be a great pair with today’s lead deal so long as you have a Zigbee hub to set it up with. It’ll automate the lights in a room alongside the fan with the controller above, making everything voice-controlled. It also works with Alexa for those commands and supports scheduling from a smartphone app.

Don’t forget about the TP-Link Kasa Smart Camera deal that we spotted a bit ago. It’s designed to expand your Assistant setup with video coverage at a new low of $17.50, while it normally goes for between $25 and $30 at Amazon.

Leviton Smart Fan Controller features:

No Hub: Control your ceiling fans from anywhere via My Leviton app – select one of 4 fan speeds or turn your fan off. Not for control of ceiling fan light kits – requires additional DW6HD dimmer

Capabilities: Schedule ceiling fans to adjust when you want, including sunrise/sunset, include in scenes, utilize the auto-shutoff feature and vacation (randomization) mode. Easy Wi-Fi controls for your home

Voice control: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants (sold separately). “Alexa, turn kitchen fan to max”

