TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Camera expands your Assistant setup at $17.50 (New low)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor 1080p Security Camera for $17.49 with code 30EC6 applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally listed between $25 and $30, this is up to 42% discount marks a new all-time low price for the security camera. Real-time motion and sound detection with the ability to set activity zones for monitoring make this camera a perfect fit for a baby monitor or nanny cam. Recorded video can either be stored in the cloud with AWS or on a local microSD card (up to 64GB). There is even two-way audio built into this system so you can communicate with your kids while you’re away. Use smart assistants Alexa and Assistant to view the camera feed on supported devices. Check out our review here and keep reading for more.

Sticking with one smart home ecosystem of products has its advantages. You can configure smart actions within the Kasa app to control your smart lights when certain things are triggered. One scenario could be the camera mentioned above detecting motion in one of your preset activity zones. The Kasa system can then automatically turn on your four smart light bulbs, which can be had for $35 with the on-page coupon clipped. These smart light bulbs also work with a feature Kasa calls Away Mode. When enabled, lights will randomly turn on and off simulating people being home to deter would-be intruders.

If you’re looking for a smart security system, SimpliSafe has you covered with its 8-Piece kit for $184. Four entry sensors are paired with a motion detector, panic button, keypad, and a base station with support for Alexa and Assistant. Improve your home Wi-Fi connectivity and coverage with the TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System at $250, its first discounted price.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor 1080p Security Camera features:

Get alerts on your smart phone whenever motion or sound is detected even at night (30 ft). Customize up to 4 activity zones which are important to make most use of cameras for home security as pet camera or nanny cam

EC60 mini camera continuously records and stores footage or video clips on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB.You can view up to 30 days of video history and enjoy more advanced features when you subscribe Kasa Care Plan

For additional ease of use, pair your Kasa Smart home security camera system with Alexa echo or Google assistant. Use a simple voice command to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to view your live camera feed on compatible Alexa or Google devices

