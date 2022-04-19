Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus with 4-second pre-roll falls to new low at $120 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Amazon is offering the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $119.99 shipped. With a normal price of $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen in any type of certified refurbished condition, though we have seen it hit $100 used in the past. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is one of the latest releases from the company and offers 1080p video feeds. Part of being the Plus model means that you get four extra seconds of black and white video to show what happens prior to motion being triggered. On top of that, it also packs Wi-Fi connectivity and built-in motion sensors so you can easily know when something is going on outside. Ships with a 1-year warranty and you can head below for additional information.

If you don’t mind wiring the doorbell in for power instead of running on battery like today’s lead deal, then consider the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $65 instead. Coming in at a far lower cost, you’ll lose out on some of the key features of the 3 Plus above. Most notably, the Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t have dual-band Wi-Fi, interchangeable faceplates, and it doesn’t work with your existing chime box.

Speaking of smart home security, did you see that TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Camera is currently on sale for $17.50? Designed to expand your Assistant setup, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, down from its normal going rate of $25 to $30. After checking that out, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, get 4 extra seconds of black and white video to show you what happened before motion was triggered with Pre-Roll.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!