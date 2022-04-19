Sense Flex smart home energy monitoring system hits new Amazon all-time low at $90 off

Amazon is now offering the Sense Flex Home Energy Monitor system for $259 shipped. Regularly $349, this is $90 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This smart home system is designed to provide insight and data on your home energy usage so you can bring those bills down and optimize your consumption. Alongside support for “up to two 120V/240V circuits, a generator, solar, or 400A split-service system,” it can also provide data on “what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on.” All of the data is delivered in real-time directly to the companion iOS, Android, and web apps as well so you can keep an eye on it from anywhere at any time. More details below. 

Another way to bring some home electricity monitoring into the mix is with the Kasa Smart Plug Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlets. While they won’t deliver nearly as many details as the Sense Flex system, they will help to keep usage optimized all while delivering smartphone control over the gear plugged into them and with a much lower price tag. 

For some outdoor outlet smarts, check out this recent deal on Wemo’s HomeKit model. Delivering a pair of outlets to your outdoor space at 50% off right now, this is a new all-time low alongside the weather-resistant design, scheduling, and voice control. Get a closer look in our deal coverage right here

Sense Flex Home Energy Monitor system features:

  • COMBINES THE SENSE MONITOR AND FLEX SENSORS, allowing you to monitor up to two 120V/240V circuits, monitor your generator, solar, or 400A split-service system.
  • SENSE SAVES: Sense saves you energy and money by providing insight into your home’s energy use and activity. NOW SUPPORTING TIME-OF-USE RATE PLANS.
  • SEE WHAT’S UP. KNOW WHAT’S ON: Track how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on. Sense identifies patterns in your energy use to help your family be more efficient, informed, and secure.

