Wemo's HomeKit dual outdoor smart plug falls to new all-time low at Amazon of $20 (Save 50%)

Patrick Campanale
AmazonSmart HomeWeMo
50% off $20

Amazon is offering the Wemo Wi-Fi HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today's deal saves 50% from the normal going rate and it also marks a new all-time low that we've tracked. There are two weather-resistant outlets here that allow you to control outdoor lights, holiday decorations, and more. It interfaces with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to allow for automations, scheduling, and voice control. On top of that, each outlet is individually-controllable so you can turn them on or off separately from each other.

Honestly, it's hard to find a smart plug near this cost, especially one with HomeKit support. Even the TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plug costs $20 right now. However, if you opt instead for the HBN outdoor smart plug for $17, you'll find that it delivers a similar experience for Alexa and Assistant users, though it doesn't have support for HomeKit.

Further upgrade your smart home with iRobot's flagship Roomba s9+ smart robot vac that's currently $300 off in Amazon's latest spring sale. Designed with a 3-stage cleaning system in mind, the s9+ will tackle almost any mess it comes across.

Wemo Smart Outdoor Plug features:

Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug features 2 weather-resistant outlets for total smart control over your lights, holiday decorations and other outdoor devices. Set schedules and control them from anywhere using the app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google.

WeMo

