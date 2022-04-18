Amazon is offering the Wemo Wi-Fi HomeKit Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Todayâ€™s deal saves 50% from the normal going rate and it also marks a new all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked. There are two weather-resistant outlets here that allow you to control outdoor lights, holiday decorations, and more. It interfaces with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to allow for automations, scheduling, and voice control. On top of that, each outlet is individually-controllable so you can turn them on or off separately from each other. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, itâ€™s hard to find a smart plug near this cost, especially one with HomeKit support. Even the TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plug costs $20 right now. However, if you opt instead for the HBN outdoor smart plug for $17, youâ€™ll find that it delivers a similar experience for Alexa and Assistant users, though it doesnâ€™t have support for HomeKit.

Further upgrade your smart home with iRobotâ€™s flagship Roomba s9+ smart robot vac thatâ€™s currently $300 off in Amazonâ€™s latest spring sale. Designed with a 3-stage cleaning system in mind, the s9+ will tackle almost any mess it comes across. If itâ€™s too expensive for your setup, there are also more smart vacuums on sale from $180, so be sure to check out our roundup for all the ways you can save.

Wemo Smart Outdoor Plug features:

Wemo WIFi Smart Outdoor Plug features 2 weather-resistant outlets for total smart control over your lights, holiday decorations and other outdoor devices. Set schedules and control them from anywhere using the app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google.

