Use PS4, PS3, Wii U, Xbox Bluetooth controllers on Switch with this dongle at $15 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the Collective Minds Switch-Up for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is 40% off and matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before. This handy adapter allows you to use your “PS4, PS3, Wii U and Xbox One Bluetooth controllers on your Switch with no extra “dongle required.” You can even use the Xbox Elite controller on Switch with full paddle mapping support, according to Collective Minds, and make use of the built-in game enhancer that delivers “mods for Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild” among other things. Head below for more details.

There really aren’t very many options that are as popular as the Switch-Up, and certainly not for any less. The 8BitDo USB Wireless Bluetooth Adapter Dongle is a notable option, but it’s going to run you an extra $5 right now at Amazon where it rarely ever goes on sale. If you’re looking to use Bluetooth controllers from other platforms, on Switch, the Collective Minds model is worth a look.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch third-party add-ons, we just recently got a look t the new Human Things Genki dock alternative. This wall plug-sized device essentially doubles as a Switch dock, allowing you to deliver your console’s output over HDMI to the big screen without the official Nintendo hub. Take a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Collective Minds Switch-Up feature:

PLAY HOW YOU WANT: use your favourite controller on Switch.

FULL CONTROL: use PS4, PS3, Wii U and XB1 Bluetooth controllers on your Switch. Bluetooth support is built-in. No dongle required.

GAME ENHANCER: mods for Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild are included. Generate coins with ease and battle bosses automatically in Mario, while generating arrors and enhancing your weapons in Zelda.

PRO GAMING: use the XB1 Elite Controller on your Switch including full paddle mapping support to take your gaming to the competitive level.

