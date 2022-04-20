Light up your room with Govee’s RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp at new all-time low of $75 (Save 25%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its Smart RGBIC Floor Lamp for $74.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $100, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price for this lamp. Once connected to Wi-Fi, this smart lamp can be controlled by Alexa and Assistant or by the Govee Home app. Basic controls such as turning it on and off, changing brightness/color, and changing lighting scenes are available with smart assistants with the Govee Home app giving you access to schedules and timers. Create your own scenes in the app as well. This lamp can set the mood in your room while displaying multiple colors at once. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out Govee’s Smart RGBIC Table Lamp for $55. Just like the floor lamp mentioned above, you can connect this device to Wi-Fi and use Alexa and Assistant to control the lighting. The Govee app also gives you control over the scenes and timers mentioned above. One unique mode on this lamp is called Lively Fish Tank Mode. The lighting inside makes it appear as if colorful fish are swimming around inside the opaque lamp.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and product releases. Right now you can save on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor 1080p Security Camera at $17.50. This camera can record to the AWS cloud or a local microSD card while monitoring activity zones you set up inside the Kasa app.

Govee Smart RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

Wide Application, with millions of colors and multiple scenes, you can apply this smart floor lamp to your living room, bedroom, from multicolor to yor cozy warm white, let Govee make your day.

Utilize the convenient timer setting via Govee Home APP whenever you want to turn your smart floor lamps on or off.

Easily adjust the color temperature to your required level, Adjust your LED floor lamp between 3300K warm white to 4300K cool white

Adjust brightness of your modern floor lamp from 1%-100% via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Govee Home APP at ease.

