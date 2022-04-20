Rode’s latest podcasting XLR cardioid microphone sees first discount down to $93

Amazon is offering the Rode PodMic Cardioid Dynamic Podcasting Microphone for $92.72 shipped. Normally listed for $99, this marks a new all-time low price and the first significant price drop we’ve seen from Amazon. This XLR microphone is specifically designed for streaming and podcasting. The cardioid pickup pattern will reject background noise, ensuring you are heard clearly. The stainless steel mesh grille and all-metal construction make this microphone stand out from the rest. The swing mount allows you to position the microphone right where you want it. Keep reading for more.

With the Rode PodMic, you will need an XLR interface to capture audio with your computer. Check out the Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface for $45. While not required with the PodMic, the UM2 can provide 48V phantom power for other microphones that need more juice to work well. The microphone line-in is a combination XLR, 1/4 inch TRS port with a dedicated 1/4 inch TRS input for your instrument. Individually control the gains of the two-line inputs and the output to the monitoring TRS port. Everything is outputted through a USB 2.0 cable to your computer to be recorded with whatever software you use.

If you want a microphone specifically designed with streamers and gamers in mind, check out the Razer Serien V2 Pro USB Microphone for $130. A built-in shock mount dampens vibrations from your typing and general movement while the digital analog limiter prevents your voice from clipping during those intense moments.

Rode PodMic Cardioid Dymanic Podcasting Microphone features:

The PodMic is a broadcast-quality dynamic microphone optimised for incredible performance in podcasting, livestreaming, and other speech or vocal applications. Offering a rich, full-bodied sound, with an internal pop filter for minimising plosives, internal shockmount for reducing vibrations, and a swing mount for easy positioning, the PodMic will take your content to the next level.

