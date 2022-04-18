Razer’s all-new Seiren V2 Pro USB Mic is on sale for only the second time at $130

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Serien V2 Pro USB Microphone for $129.99 shipped. Normally listed for $150, this $20 in savings marks only the second price drop we’ve tracked and places this deal within $10 of the all-time low price. Razer has designed this microphone to be the perfect streaming companion. The built-in shock mount and digital analog limiter prevent bumps from being heard and your voice from clipping even during those intense gaming moments. Monitor your voice with the mic monitoring port located on the unit. Quickly mute the microphone when you need to sneeze with the button on the mic and control the gain with the dial. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some money, you can check out the Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Condensor Mic at $59. Unlike the Razer microphone, you can choose between a cardioid or an omnidirectional pickup pattern depending on your use case. Streamers will find themselves using the cardioid pattern because it rejects more background noise while podcasters may use the omnidirectional pattern. A small tripod stand comes with the microphone so you can easily position the mic on your desk. You will also get the same microphone monitoring plug alongside volume adjustment.

Be sure to stick around and check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at $110. This is the second-best price of the year we’ve tracked so far and nets you active noise cancellation and 29 hours of battery life. You can also take a look at today’s roundup of console video game deals with the headline game being Resident Evil Village for $30 on Xbox and PlayStation. Razer’s THX Pro wireless ANC gaming earbuds are seeing a huge price drop to $100. This is a 50% discount matching the all-time low we’ve tracked once before.

Razer Serien V2 Pro USB Microphone features:

Has an incredible low end that gives your voice a deep, warm quality that sounds full and clear thanks to greater noise suppression compared to traditional cardioid mics – speak directly into the top of the mic for optimal performance

Activated via Razer Synapse, the mic’s high pass filter eliminates any background humming and buzzing so your voice can be captured as if inside a soundproof studio

By plugging a headset into the mic you’re able to hear yourself speak, which makes it convenient for maintaining optimal mic audio levels and talking on chaotic voice channels

