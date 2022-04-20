Save up to 35% on UGREEN USB-C PD/GaN chargers from just $8 at Amazon

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its USB-C chargers starting at $8. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the 100W 4-port USB-C PD GaN Charger at $62.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d more regularly pay $80, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year, lowest since January, and a grand total of 22% in savings. This 4-port charging solution is a notable addition to your nightstand, desk, or even the everyday carry. It features an overall 100W output which is spread through four different slots. The main slot can deliver the full 100W to an M1 MacBook, while the two others clock in at 65W and 30W respectively. Then to round out the package you’ll find a 2.1A USB-A output. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for the following listings. Delivering much of the same in terms of near all-time low price cuts, these are more affordable ways to outfit your everyday carry or charging setup with some new USB-C power.

UGREEN USB-C chargers on sale:

If you’re looking for some additional ways to outfit your everyday carry, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with discounts so far this week.

UGREEN 100W 4-port USB-C PD GaN Charger features:

Gone are the days when the 100W charger seems to be heavier. Nowadays, with power delivery, you can charge your powerful laptops more quickly and can also power up low-power devices such as smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks easily. If you’re ready to leave the house but your smartphone or laptop battery is low, a compatible fast charger will be able to add a decent amount of charge in a short period of time, that’s why the Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is an ideal choice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!