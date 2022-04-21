Amazon is offering the Alienware Aurora R10 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop Ryzen 9/32GB/2TB/2TB/RX 6800 XT for $2,099.99 shipped. Down $400 from its normal going rate of $2,500 at Amazon, todayâ€™s deal marks a new all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked for this gaming desktop. Packing some pretty powerful hardware, youâ€™ll find AMDâ€™s Ryzen 9 5900 12-core 24-thread processor at the helm backed by AMDâ€™s RX 6800 XT 16GB graphics card. Thatâ€™s not all, however, as it also delivers 32GB of HyperX Fury RAM, a 2TB SSD, and 2TB of traditional HDD storage. Thatâ€™s right, this desktop has 4TB of overall storage and 32GB of RAM, which is quite a bit these days. Keep reading for more.

Maybe you donâ€™t need a Ryzen 9 and RX 6800 XT. If thatâ€™s the case, we recommend checking out theÂ SkyTech Shadow 3.0 Gaming DesktopÂ while itâ€™s down toÂ $1,300Â on AmazonÂ once you clip the on-page coupon.Â It might not be nearly as powerful as todayâ€™s lead deal, but it does come in at $800 less and still packs an RTX 3060 graphics card, which is more than enough for most gamers at 1080p or 1440p.

However, for on-the-go gaming, you should check out MSIâ€™s GE66 Raider laptop that we found on sale at a new all-time low today. Itâ€™s down $600 from its normal going rate, making the RTX 3070 portable powerhouse available for $1,699. Not only does it have an RTX 3070, but the 1440p display features a refresh rate of 240Hz, making it ideal for portable gaming.

Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop features:

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop PC was designed to empower gamers seeking computer and graphics horsepower with 12-core AMD Ryzen processors. Power through your favorite games or edit your favorite maps seamlessly with 32GB 3466Mhz XMP overclockable DDR4 memory. PCI-Express 4.0 provides graphics, storage drives and networking adapters greater bandwidth so that every component in this gaming desktop performs at the highest level.

