Alienwareâ€™s high-end desktop is $400 off with RX 6800 XT, 32GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAlienware

Amazon is offering the Alienware Aurora R10 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop Ryzen 9/32GB/2TB/2TB/RX 6800 XT for $2,099.99 shipped. Down $400 from its normal going rate of $2,500 at Amazon, todayâ€™s deal marks a new all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked for this gaming desktop. Packing some pretty powerful hardware, youâ€™ll find AMDâ€™s Ryzen 9 5900 12-core 24-thread processor at the helm backed by AMDâ€™s RX 6800 XT 16GB graphics card. Thatâ€™s not all, however, as it also delivers 32GB of HyperX Fury RAM, a 2TB SSD, and 2TB of traditional HDD storage. Thatâ€™s right, this desktop has 4TB of overall storage and 32GB of RAM, which is quite a bit these days. Keep reading for more.

Maybe you donâ€™t need a Ryzen 9 and RX 6800 XT. If thatâ€™s the case, we recommend checking out theÂ SkyTech Shadow 3.0 Gaming DesktopÂ while itâ€™s down toÂ $1,300Â on AmazonÂ once you clip the on-page coupon.Â It might not be nearly as powerful as todayâ€™s lead deal, but it does come in at $800 less and still packs an RTX 3060 graphics card, which is more than enough for most gamers at 1080p or 1440p.

However, for on-the-go gaming, you should check out MSIâ€™s GE66 Raider laptop that we found on sale at a new all-time low today. Itâ€™s down $600 from its normal going rate, making the RTX 3070 portable powerhouse available for $1,699. Not only does it have an RTX 3070, but the 1440p display features a refresh rate of 240Hz, making it ideal for portable gaming.

Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop features:

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop PC was designed to empower gamers seeking computer and graphics horsepower with 12-core AMD Ryzen processors. Power through your favorite games or edit your favorite maps seamlessly with 32GB 3466Mhz XMP overclockable DDR4 memory. PCI-Express 4.0 provides graphics, storage drives and networking adapters greater bandwidth so that every component in this gaming desktop performs at the highest level.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areasâ€¦

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Alienware

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

GIGABYTEâ€™s RX 6800 XT ray tracing GPU falls to ne...
Alienware and Dell launch new AMD-based gaming laptops,...
Thermaltakeâ€™s RTX 3060 Ti gaming desktop hits new...
MAINGEAR updates its iconic desktop lineup with IntelâÂ€...
CORSAIRâ€™s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs back to A...
ASUS ZenBook 14 Duo delivers a secondary screen at low ...
Save up to 18% on Definitive Technology Speakers
iCleverâ€™s Bluetooth wireless mouse recharges over...
Load more...
Show More Comments