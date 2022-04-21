MSI’s GE66 Raider laptop with RTX 3070 and 1440p 240Hz display falls to new low at $699 off

Amazon is offering the MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,699 shipped. Normally $2,299, it’s gone for around $1,899 for the past few weeks and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $600 off. While most sub-$2,000 laptops generally have 1080p displays, the MSI GE66 Raider not only takes it to the next level with 1440p, but also clocks in at a 240Hz refresh rate. This pairs perfectly with the 11th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3070 graphics card, which deliver ample performance for pushing the 1440p display at a full 240Hz in most games. For comparison, on my desktop with an RTX 3060, I can run most titles at 1440p 144Hz or better on high settings. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more details.

If you need a desktop over a laptop, then consider instead picking up the SkyTech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Desktop while it’s available for $1,300 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it doesn’t come with a built-in 1440p 240Hz display, and it’s an RTX 3060 instead of a 3070. But, desktops are far more upgradable as you grow in gaming, making it a more versatile purchase overall.

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your desk. Right now, you can pick up HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset at new low of $64 while ASUS’ Claymore II Wireless Modular Keyboard is on sale for $220, which is a full $50 below its normal going rate.

MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop features:

Visual Prowess: The 15.6” 240Hz QHD display delivers true-to-life images with a high refresh rate so you can see every frame of the game.

Redefined Power: The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance to take on any games and applications with ease.

Supercharged Graphics: The MSI GE66 Raider is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, take on today’s most popular games with these performance graphics.

