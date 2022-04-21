This hobby RC truck brings a ton of fun to your backyard with 30 MPH speeds at $78 (40% off)

Cutie toy (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DEERC Hobby RC Truck for $77.99 shipped with the code YUZ7QVBA at checkout. This saves you 40% from its normal going rate of $130 and also marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to enjoy the thrill of driving fast without hitting the highway, then an RC car is a great way to do just that. This model is a 1:10 scale and can reach speeds of nearly 30 MPH thanks to its powerful motors. The full-scale synchronous controller delivers the ability to trim your wheels left and right and also a speed switch that’s fully customizable. The metal oil-filled shock absorbers are perfect for riding off-road as well. Plus, with two batteries included with your purchase, this RC car will drive for up to 40 minutes total before it’s time to head back inside. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up some additional batteries. With each one delivering around 20 minutes of drive time on a full charge, having four at your disposal means being out for 80 minutes before having to head inside. That’s nearly an hour and a half and is sure to provide plenty of fun for you and your kids this summer. For just $30, it’s hard not to grab the batteries for extended driving time.

Now, at first glance, you might not put the two together. But, yesterday’s 3D printer deal goes perfect with this RC car. You can use the 3D printer to create custom parts for the car if something breaks. Whether you want to make a new shell or print some accessories, like a GoPro mount, this 3D printer will be a great way to do just that. It’s on sale for $280 from its normal $350 going rate, marking the lowest price that we’ve seen all year.

DEERC Hobby RC Truck features:

4×4 1:10 Large Scale High Speed RC Car: This 1:10 Scale big size 4 wheel drive high speed remote control racing car is equipped with high quality and durable components to bring you a great racing experience (Size: 14.2 x 11.8 x 5.9 in). The speed is up to 48 km/h powered by 540 high speed motor. It is the best choice for any level monster RC trucks enthusiast. 2 Rechargeable Batteries Extended Running Time: Equipped with TWO 7.4V/1700mAh high-quality rechargeable batteries, you can enjoy the fun of driving for about 40+ mins a time (20+ min for each battery) which depends on the operation. DON’T STOP THE GREAT MOMENTS.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!