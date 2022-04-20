ELEGOO’s 6.6-inch Mars 3 mSLA 3D printer offers 4K resolution at 2022 low of $290

ELEGOO’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Mars 3 mSLA 3D Printer for $289.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally retails for $350 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, while it’s the lowest of 2022 so far. This mSLA 3D printer is perfect for super-high resolution and precise modeling. It has a 6.6-inch mono LCD with 4K resolution, which is 30% higher than the Mars 2 with 37% more build volume. If you’re wondering whether to go FDM (extrusion) or mSLA for 3D printing, it really depends on what you’re wanting to make. For miniatures, collectibles, and other high-detail prints, you’ll want to go mSLA for sure. FDM has the ability to handle those things, but post-processing (sanding and smoothing) will take much longer to do. So, if you’re wanting to make your own DND or Catan pieces, then today’s deal is perfect for the job.

There are some essentials you’ll need for an mSLA printer, and leveraging your savings is the best way to pick them up. Firstly, you’ll need resin. ELEGOO has their own and you can pick it up at Amazon for $34 per bottle. Unused resin can be saved for the future as well, but you’ll need this funnel/strainer to remove debris to help keep it good for longer periods of time.

ELEGOO Mars 3 mSLA 3D Printer features:

Mars 3 is ELEGOO’s first desktop mSLA 3D printer with super-high precision. It adopts a 6.66 inches mono LCD with Ultra 4K HD resolution, which has a 30% higher XY resolution at 35μm and 37% higher build volume than Mars 2, delivering amazing 3D prints. With less release tension, the small and thin supports added to your model will be well-protected. Mars 3 has a greatly improved success rate when printing 3D models with lots of details.

