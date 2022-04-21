Google’s latest Nest cameras down to 2022 lows: Video Doorbell Battery $150, more from $80

Multiple retailers are now discounting Google’s lineup of latest Nest cameras. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new Google Video Doorbell at $149.99 via Adorama and B&H. Available in several styles, today’s offer is good for $30 in savings and marks only the second discount this year. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model which sells for $149, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more Nest camera deals from $80.

If you’re looking for more of a traditional smart home camera, Adorama carries the savings over to another one of Google’s new releases. Right now, the Nest Cam Outdoor is down to $149.99, saving you $30 from its usual $180 price tag and matched at B&H. That’s matching the Black Friday discount as well as the all-time low. Featuring a weather-resistant build, this camera can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too. 

And rounding out all of the discounts, Adorama also offers the Google Nest Cam Indoor for $79.99. While you’d typically pay $100, today’s offer saves you $20 while marking the second-best price yet. Unlike the other two models on sale today, the Nest Cam Indoor is meant to be used, well, inside. It sports the same 1080p recording functionality but with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Google Video Doorbell (Battery) features:

Monitor your front door with the ash Doorbell (Battery) from Nest. This dual-band Wi-Fi doorbell can be powered with the included battery or existing doorbell wiring to capture 960 x 1280 resolution video. It features a 145° diagonal field of view, up to 10′ of night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a PIR motion and proximity sensor.

