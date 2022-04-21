iClever’s Bluetooth wireless mouse recharges over USB-C for just $11 Prime shipped

Thousandshores Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever Bluetooth Rechargeable Wireless Mouse for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code SCZ3FNAK at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Today’s deal is 30% below its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. The mouse has a built-in rechargeable battery and can be powered over USB-C, making it quite versatile. There are seven total buttons and it connects to your computer over Bluetooth, meaning no dongle is required for it to function. Plus, it’s ultra compact, meaning it won’t take up a ton of room in your bag. Keep reading for more.

If your computer doesn’t support Bluetooth, fret not. For just $7, you can pick up this Bluetooth 4.0 USB dongle that can plug into any computer and add wireless connectivity in a cinch. Sure, it’s a few bucks over what you’re saving today, but it’ll also allow you to use Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and more. However, if it’s a tighter budge that you’re operating on, this Amazon Basics USB mouse is a great alternative at under $7 total. No dongle is needed for it to work as it just plugs in to be used.

Don’t forget that right now gamers can save big on ASUS’ wired gaming mice on sale from $45. We spotted the deals yesterday and there’s up to $40 in savings to be had, so be sure to act quick before pricing goes back up and the deals are gone.

iClever Bluetooth Mouse features:

The iClever mouse has upgraded the function buttons in response to the current public needs. The mouse has a total of 7 function buttons, which greatly saves your working time and improves your work efficiency. The iClever Bluetooth mouse is suitable for any scene. The portable and convenient design allows you to use it at any time. The simple and atmospheric design can reflect your taste.

