ASUS ROG Keris and Gladius III wired gaming mice at Amazon lows from $45 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Keris Ultra Lightweight Wired Gaming Mouse for $44.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This mouse utilizes the new ROG Micro Switch that has a 70 million click lifespan as well as having a gold-plated electro-junction which improves the durability and longevity of the switches. You’ll find that ROG worked with professional gamers while designing this mouse to ensure that it had “exceptional ergonomics.” On top of all that, you can press and hold the DPI button and spin the scroll wheel to change sensitivity as well as have four preset options to quickly cycle between. Keep reading for more.

We’re also seeing the ASUS ROG Gladius III Wired Gaming Mouse on sale for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally $90, today’s discount also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the Keris above maxes out at 16,000 DPI, the Gladius III tops out at 19,000 DPI for even more precision. However, you can crank it up past 19,000 and reach for 26,000 with 1% deviation if that’s something you need. It also has the same ROG micro switch, though it has a Push-Fit Switch Socket II that allows you to hot-swap 3-pin mechanical switches as well a 5-pin Omron optical micro switches to customize the ROG Gladius III.

Don’t forget to check out our best PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save today. Most notably, we have Acer’s RTX 3050 Nitro 5 gaming laptop on sale for a low of $660, which saves $130 from its normal going rate. On top of that, we’re also still seeing an RTX 3060 Ti desktop at $200 off, which similarly marks a new low that we’ve seen.

ASUS ROG Keris Gaming Mouse features:

The ROG Keris boasts the new ROG Micro Switch with a 70M-click lifespan and gold-plated electro-junction for improved durability and longevity. Strict ROG manufacturing standards ensure each individual switch is inspected and sorted, with both left and right switches paired to keep force deviation between +/- 5 gf for a consistent click feel. ROG worked with professional gamers during the design phase, using their feedback to create a gaming mouse with exceptional ergonomics. The resulting shape finds the sweet spot, providing a comfortable grip and exceptional control.

