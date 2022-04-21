Rare price drop hits Pure Enrichment’s Mini Portable Air Purifier at $33, more from $45

SKUniverse (100% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier for $33 shipped. Regularly $50, it actually sells for $40 at Amazon and rarely goes on sale. This is only the second notable price drop we have tracked at within a few bucks of the all-time low. Now available in three different colorways at the discounted rate, this is a Lightning deal that will only last for another 9 hours or until stock sells out. It delivers 2-stage air purification in a portable form-factor you can easily take from room-to-room, in the car, or wherever else you might want it. This model also sports four fan speeds, USB charging, and an extended 5-year warranty. More details below.

While today’s featured offer is one of the more popular options in the portable category, it’s also worth checking out the PuraShield Mini Air Purifier. This one comes in at just $15 Prime shipped and is especially currently sitting at the lowest price we have tracked.

More air purifier deals:

Speaking of air purification, go check out Dyson’s wild new Zone headphones that also include a wearable purification face cover while you’re at it.

Pure Enrichment Mini Portable Air Purifier features:

2-STAGE AIR PURIFICATION: Clean your personal air from 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odors. Stage 1: Activated carbon pre-filter; Stage 2: True HEPA filter.

VERSATILE DESIGN: Whether upright or on its side, our innovative adjustable handle allows this portable air purifier to adapt to suit your needs

4 FAN SPEEDS: Find your optimal fan settings with low, medium, and high options

IDEAL FOR TRAVEL: Weighing under 1 lb, this on-the-go small air purifier keeps your personal space clean for up to 12 hours (depending on fan speed) with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. At your final destination, plug it in for continued fresher air.

