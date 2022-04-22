Elite Gourmet’s vintage wood bucket electric ice cream maker hits Amazon low at $67 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned Appalachian Wood Bucket Electric Ice Cream Maker for $67 shipped. Regularly between $90 and sometimes going for as much as $140 at over the last year, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $12 under our previous mention. This model delivers a vintage-style 4-quart solid pine bucket and die cast metal hand crank with modern amenities including an electric mixer paddle (you don’t have to use the manual crank). It can provide fresh homemade ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or sorbet all spring and summer long all with your own custom flavors and ingredients. Its “whisper quiet” operation is joined by the included freezer-ready canister with lid making it a great option for “entertaining at family parties, BBQ’s, and picnics.” More details below.

Our featured offer is quite a competitive price when it comes to ice cream makers, with or without the vintage vibes. However, this Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker also comes with the old fashioned bucket setup at the same size for $58 shipped. It doesn’t look quite as nice if you ask me, trading out the metal accents for plastic bits and pieces, but it will get the job done in a very similar fashion and is an even more popular solution on Amazon.

If you prefer to keep it a little more green around your house, take a look at today’s Earth Day AeroGarden offers. Its indoor growing kits are now up to 30% off for today’s festivities and you can get a closer look at the deals on tap in our coverage right here.

Elite Gourmet Old Fashioned Ice Cream Maker features:

4-QUART CAPACITY: Freeze up to 4 Quarts of cold and creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt or sorbet. Perfect for party time, snack time, barbeques, picnics and big events – enough to feed everyone.

EASY 3 STEP PROCESS: 1) Mix your favorite ingredients and place in canister, 2) assemble the unit and add ice plus rock salt, 3) plug in and turn On.

QUICK AND EASY TO USE: The ice cream and dessert maker is simple to use. Simply add the ingredient mixture into the machine, use the automatic motor or manual hand-crank and you’ll have a tasty dessert in a short time just like the old-fashioned way.

WHISPER QUIET OPERATION: The electric motor conveniently locks onto the bucket, making sure all parts are interlocked for safe and quiet operation.

