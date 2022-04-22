AeroGarden 30% off for Earth Day: Harvest indoor garden $100 (Reg. up to $165), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsAerogarden
Earth day 30% off

AeroGarden has now kicked off its Earth Day 2022 sale with up to 30% in savings with some deals also matched at Amazon. You can score the AeroGarden Harvest model in all three colorways for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $165 direct and at Best Buy (currently $105), this model typically sells for between $130 and $150 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. Designed to allow folks with very little green thumb experience to grow and enjoy fresh herbs, veggies, and flowers all year round, it can support up to six plants at a time and ships with a herb seed pot kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint). With soil needed, you just follow the onboard water reminders and let the included 20-watt lighting rig do the work for you. More deals and details below. 

While we have seen it for less, you can get in the AeroGarden game for less with the Sprout model that is now marked down to $70 for Earth Day. This one can only grow three plants at once but delivers much of the same experience otherwise. 

Browse through the rest of the AeroGarden Earth Day sale direct and at Amazon for additional deals on indoor garden solutions. Plus you’ll find plenty of extra AeroGarden seed pod kits starting from $13 right here and here.

More Earth Day deals/features:

AeroGarden Harvest features:

  • INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)
  • PLANT TO PLATE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple
  • EASY TO USE – Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Deals Aerogarden

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

simplehuman 24-hr. Earth Day deal knocks $50 off its vo...
RYOBI electric zero turn lawn mower cuts 3 acres per ch...
RadRover 6 Plus fat tire e-bike with 45-mile range sees...
Dash kitchenware from $10: Juicer, waffle maker, mixers...
BELLA’s stainless steel 7-egg cooker hits Amazon ...
Ninja’s family-sized, dough-mixing XL Food Proces...
Shark’s voice-controlled smart ION Robot Vac now ...
8Bitdo’s USB adapter delivers cross-platform wire...
Load more...
Show More Comments