AeroGarden 30% off for Earth Day: Harvest indoor garden $100 (Reg. up to $165), more

AeroGarden has now kicked off its Earth Day 2022 sale with up to 30% in savings with some deals also matched at Amazon. You can score the AeroGarden Harvest model in all three colorways for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $165 direct and at Best Buy (currently $105), this model typically sells for between $130 and $150 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. Designed to allow folks with very little green thumb experience to grow and enjoy fresh herbs, veggies, and flowers all year round, it can support up to six plants at a time and ships with a herb seed pot kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint). With soil needed, you just follow the onboard water reminders and let the included 20-watt lighting rig do the work for you. More deals and details below.

While we have seen it for less, you can get in the AeroGarden game for less with the Sprout model that is now marked down to $70 for Earth Day. This one can only grow three plants at once but delivers much of the same experience otherwise.

Browse through the rest of the AeroGarden Earth Day sale direct and at Amazon for additional deals on indoor garden solutions. Plus you’ll find plenty of extra AeroGarden seed pod kits starting from $13 right here and here.

More Earth Day deals/features:

AeroGarden Harvest features:

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

PLANT TO PLATE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple

EASY TO USE – Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system

