Novogratz Concord walnut desk with built-in storage upgrades your office at $95.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Concord Walnut Desk with Storage for $95.79 shipped. Normally going for $130, todayâ€™s deal marks a new all-time low that weâ€™ve tracked at Amazon. This desk is great for upgrading your home office space with a fresh new look. It is made of laminated particle board which offers a lightweight build and the medium brown finish simulates walnut for a rich and warm look. The top measures 41.61- by 19.69-inches which is more than large enough to stow a laptop, monitor, mouse, keyboard, and a bit more. Thereâ€™s also an open cubby to store magazines and tablets in while the drawer is perfect for papers and other similar items. Keep reading for more.

While todayâ€™s lead deal looks pretty nice and sleek, itâ€™s still nearly $100 and might be out of budget for some. However, thereâ€™s the Amazon Basics retro hairpin leg desk thatâ€™s available for $58.50 right now. Thereâ€™s no onboard storage and it doesnâ€™t look nearly as nice. But the fact of the matter is itâ€™s $38 under todayâ€™s lead deal and makes a solid upgrade if youâ€™re just need a basic desk.

Looking for ergonomic office upgrades? Herman Miller is taking 20% off its gaming chairs right now. Our favorite deal is the Logitech G Embody thatâ€™s down $359 from its normal going rate. Also on sale is the Sayl and Aeron gaming editions, which would both make fantastic choices for your premium office setup.

Novogratz Walnut Desk features:

Add some mid-century style to your space with the Novogratz Concord Computer Desk with Storage. The minimalistic design makes this Desk a perfect addition to your dorm room or small apartment. The desktop is large enough for you to work from home or browse social media on your laptop.

