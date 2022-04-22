Herman Miller takes rare 20% off ergonomic gaming chairs: Logitech G Embody $359 off, more

Herman Miller is currently offering an additional 5% off on top of its 15% discount across its line of ergonomic gaming chairs when you use the code BOTEZ5 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite deal is the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody at $1,436. Normally $1,795, today’s deal saves the full 20% and is a rare discount for us to see. The Embody is already one of Herman Miller’s best chairs, but by teaming up with Logitech G they were able to create a gamer-focused seat that’s perfect for longer sessions. It features support for a range of different postures, including “active and upright” to “reclined and relaxed” all while helping to eliminate pressure buildup and keep you cool in the process. The Backfit Adjustment is really the key to the different postures, as it “automatically conforms to your spine’s unique shape and movements.” Don’t forget to check out Herman Miller’s gaming landing page and use the above code to score the full 20% off both the Aeron and Sayl chairs as well. Then, check out our hands-on review of the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody to find out why we loved it so much.

If you’re wanting to take ergonomics to the next level, then we recommend putting your monitor on an arm. This one from HUANUO is fully articulating and comes in at $33 or less on Amazon. Having a monitor arm that articulates like this allows you to set a display at the perfect height for enhanced ergonomics, as some screens don’t support full height and tilt ranges out of the box.

To keep up the train of ergonomics, don’t forget about Logitech’s new Lift vertical mouse that launched earlier this week. It’s more affordable than the MX Vertical we reviewed a few years ago, and also offers a few enhancements. So, if you’ve yet to dive into the world of ergonomic home office gear, all of the products you see here today are a great place to start.

Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair features:

Tested and approved by ergonomic experts and pro gamers, the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair is ready to advance your play. Enhanced specifically for gamers’ needs, the Embody Gaming Chair is engineered to encourage movement, support a range of postures (from active and upright to reclined and relaxed), eliminate pressure buildup, and even keep you cool with an extra layer of copper-infused foam.

