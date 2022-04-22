CGTek (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ORIA 50-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code JDIZCMW8 at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Down 50% from its normal price, todayâ€™s deal marks the lowest that weâ€™ve tracked for one of ORIAâ€™s 50-in-1 kits. With just about any screwdriver you could need for mobile or tech repair, each bit measures 28mm for extra reach when working on projects. Included are the traditional Philips, hex, slotted, square, and other shapes youâ€™ll be familiar with. However, thereâ€™s also Pentalobe, Torx, Tri-Wing, U-Shaped, and others in the package for more unique repairs. Plus, everything is in a neat and tidy case so everything is always right where you need it. Keep reading for more.

Donâ€™t forget to pick upÂ iFixit Anti-Static Project TrayÂ to keep your screws and small parts nice and organized during a repair. Available on Amazon forÂ $7Â right now, this is a great way to expand your repair abilities if you already own a screwdriver kit. Plus, with the multiple sizes of compartments available, youâ€™ll find places for small screws, batteries, and even a larger area for your screwdriver itself.

Donâ€™t forget that right now you can pick up a 3-pack of Amazon folding hex key multi-tools on sale within cents of their all-time low. This deal, which we spotted yesterday, makes the multi-pack just $9 total, which in essence makes each one $3.

ORIA 50-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

ORIA Updated New Version Precision screwdriver set includes 48 long bits (28mm in length), screw driver handle and extension hose, which can repair most of electronic equipments.

This is a double-sided hollow storage rack, which is magnetically fixed to firmly hold the bit, even if it is placed upside down, it will not fall out. 48 S2 Steel screwdriver bits with Phillips, Pentalobe, Torx, Hex, Slotted, Triangle, Square and Tri-wing, U-Shaped, Standoff, which can meet the needs of most maintenance tools in daily life.

Our new screwdriver is equipped with a brand-new magnetic shell. This shell design is easy to access. In addition, the upper cover can be turned over and can be used as a bit storage box to prevent the bits from being scattered and lost.

